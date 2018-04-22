Read It, Make It, Take It: The Magician's Elephant

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Read It, Make It, Take It offers a mix of old and new classic book selections that kids and their grownups can share together with a craft inspired by each month's books. It's simple! Read the book, come to the library for discussions and games, make a cool craft, and take it home with you! All readers are welcome!

The Magician's Elephant by Kate DiCamillo

When ten-year-old orphan Peter Augustus Duchene encounters a fortune teller in the marketplace one day and she tells him that his sister, who is presumed dead, is in fact alive, he embarks on a remarkable series of adventures as he desperately tries to find her.

Craft: Bobble head elephant

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net

