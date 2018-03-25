Read It, Make It, Take It: The Secret Garden

Read It, Make It, Take It offers a mix of old and new classic book selections that kids and their grownups can share together with a craft inspired by each month's books. It's simple! Read the book, come to the library for discussions and games, make a cool craft, and take it home with you! All readers are welcome!

The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Ten-year-old orphan Mary Lennox comes to live in a lonely house on the Yorkshire moors and discovers an invalid cousin and the mysteries of a locked garden.

Craft: Giant tissue flowers

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net