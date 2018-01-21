Read It, Make It, Take It: The Westing Game

Read It, Make It, Take It offers a mix of old and new classic book selections that kids and their grownups can share together with a craft inspired by each month's books. It's simple! Read the book, come to the library for discussions and games, make a cool craft, and take it home with you! All readers are welcome!

Sunday, January 21, 2018

The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin

Overview: For twenty-five years, Ellen Raskin's Newbery Medal-winning The Westing Game has been an enduring favorite and is now being reissued with a brand-new jacket by Kevin Hawkes and an introduction by Ann Durell. This highly inventive mystery involves sixteen people who are invited to the reading of Samuel W. Westing's will. They could become millionaires, depending on how they play the tricky and dangerous Westing game, which involves blizzards, burglaries, and bombings. Ellen Raskin has entangled a remarkable cast of characters in a puzzle-knotted, word-twisting plot filled with humor, intrigue, and suspense.

Craft: Game day (play games and take one home!)

