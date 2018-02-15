Reading and Book Signing with Author Crystal Wilkinson

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Reading and Book Signing with Author Crystal Wilkinson

Crystal Wilkinson is a poet and fiction writer whose debut novel, The Birds of Opulence, received the 2016 Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence.

Her other works include the short-story collections Blackberries, Blackberries—winner of the Chaffin Award for Appalachian Literature—and Water Street, a finalist for both the Orange Prize for Fiction and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award.

Wilkinson serves as Appalachian Writer-in-Residence at Berea College and teaches in the Spalding low-residency creative writing program. She also co-owns, with her partner, the artist Ronald Davis, The Wild Fig Books & Coffee, in North Lexington, Kentucky.

February 15, 2018 

 7:00 pm | 2nd Floor meeting room

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
