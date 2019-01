Rebirth Exhibit at Pyro Gallery

"Rebirth", an exhibition by long-time PYRO Gallery member Bette Levy, opens on February 14, 2019, at the gallery’s location, 1006 East Washington Street, and lasts through March 23. Also showing in the gallery will be work in wood by Indiana artist, Paul Schreck.

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 12-6 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com