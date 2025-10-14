× Expand Recycled Percussion Recycled Percussion

Recycled Percussion at Boyle County Performing Arts Center

Since Justin Spencer formed Recycled Percussion in 1995, the band has been unstoppable. Their junk rock music became a national phenomenon week after week during their smash hit performances on America's Got Talent in 2009. Playing over 6,000 shows and over 500 corporate events in over 15 countries, the group has also appeared on Carson Daly, The Today Show, China's Got Talent, and the Latin Grammy Awards. After being featured on the cover of USA Today and being voted National Act of the Year a record-breaking six times, the band gained world-wide recognition.

In 2010, they sealed the deal of their popularity and became headliners in Las Vegas. Since then, Recycled Percussion has elevated their energy level, created new performance elements and continues to bring junk rock music to the Las Vegas Strip at Planet Hollywood as well as hitting the road on tour.

Recycled Percussion is passionately committed to being socially responsible, demonstrated through messaging children to achieve their dreams and dedication to helping those in need. They strive to positively impact not only the community in which they live, but to impact everyone who becomes a part of the Recycled Percussion Experience.

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com