Recycled Percussion at RiverPark Center
to
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Recycled Percussion at RiverPark Center
7:00 PM 9:30 PM
Recycled Percussion | April 29th | 7pm | Director’s Series
Part rock concert and part interactive experience, the four members of Recycled Percussion use buckets, power tools and anything else they can get their drumsticks on to create a riotous blend of music and comedy.
For more information visit riverparkcenter.org
Info
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Concerts & Live Music