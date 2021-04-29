Recycled Percussion at RiverPark Center

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

     7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Recycled Percussion | April 29th | 7pm | Director’s Series

Part rock concert and part interactive experience, the four members of Recycled Percussion use buckets, power tools and anything else they can get their drumsticks on to create a riotous blend of music and comedy.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

Concerts & Live Music
