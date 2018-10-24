Recycling Forum in Lexington

Bluegrass Greensource will host a Recycling Forum on October 24th from 6-8 p.m. in the auditorium of Henry Clay High School. Earlier this year, China stopped taking many of the materials from sorting facilities throughout the U.S. which has caused some communities to greatly reduce what can be accepted for recycling. The forum is in response to public concerns about local recycling efforts after multiple national stories about major challenges to recycling programs throughout the country.

“The forum will be an opportunity for Central Kentuckians to have a real discussion about how these changes are affecting us locally,” said Amy Sohner, Bluegrass Greensource’s Executive Director. “Our panelists are experts in regional recycling efforts. Their insights will illuminate local trends and the future shape of recycling in Central Kentucky,” she added.

Panelists at the forum include representatives from the Lexington Division of Waste Management, Republic Services, the University of Kentucky, Fayette County Public Schools, and Live Green Lexington. They will discuss how national changes to recycling efforts are affecting local programs, as well as their strategies for moving forward. In addition to a moderated conversation, audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions and take part in the discussion.

About

Bluegrass Greensource is an environmental non-profit organization that has offered resources and educational information to 19 Central Kentucky Counties since 2001. Greensource provides outreach to over 230 schools, 600 community groups, businesses, local governments, and private citizens throughout Central Kentucky. Encouraging small changes to every day behaviors that collectively make a big difference, Greensource fosters positive environmental and economic impact throughout the region. For more information please visit www.bgGreensource.org.

For more information about the event, contact Amy Sohner at amy@bggreensource.org or visit Bluegrass Greensource’s Facebook event page.