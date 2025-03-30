Recycling Glass with Resin Art at Gallery 104

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Recycling Glass with Resin Art at Gallery 104

$40 per person/Adults only.

No experience necessary in this class led by artist Annette Summers. Students will make their own glass/ceramic flower captured under resin in a wood shadow box. Insturctor will provide design possibilities using the variety of materials supplied. Resin safety will be reviewed.

All materials needed will be supplied for this class: wood shadow box, paint, brushes, glass/ceramic pieces, resin, latex glove, and straw. Students can use a ceramic piece of their own, tools to safely break up that piece for them will be provided.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Parents, Workshops
