Recycling Glass with Resin Art at Gallery 104
to
Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Arts Association of Oldham County
Recycling Glass with Resin Art
Recycling Glass with Resin Art at Gallery 104
$40 per person
Join instructor Annette Summers to create a glass/ceramic flower captured under resin in a wood shadow box. Everyone will paint their shadow box and select glass/ceramic pieces to make a flower. Color will be discussed as the student makes their selections and design possibilities suggested by instructor. All materials needed will be supplied for this class: wood shadow box, paint, brushes, glass/ceramic pieces, resin, latex glove, and straw. If a student has the desire to use a ceramic piece of their own, tools will be provided by the instructor to safely break-up that piece for them.
To register for this class please go to:
https://aaooc.org/event-6190068
For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar