Recycling Glass with Resin Art

Recycling Glass with Resin Art at Gallery 104

$40 per person

Join instructor Annette Summers to create a glass/ceramic flower captured under resin in a wood shadow box. Everyone will paint their shadow box and select glass/ceramic pieces to make a flower. Color will be discussed as the student makes their selections and design possibilities suggested by instructor. All materials needed will be supplied for this class: wood shadow box, paint, brushes, glass/ceramic pieces, resin, latex glove, and straw. If a student has the desire to use a ceramic piece of their own, tools will be provided by the instructor to safely break-up that piece for them.

To register for this class please go to:

https://aaooc.org/event-6190068

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar