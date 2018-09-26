Red Barn Radio Presents Grackle

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Red Barn Radio Presents  Grackle

 Grackle is an original band from Louisville, Kentucky.  They play a unique style of indie rock which merges piano-based compositions with classical strings for a fresh sound.

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

 With music that has been described as a blend of swing-grass and folkloric soul infused with a contemporary mountain feel, few are more adept in their journey through the Appalachia and Kentucky music landscape than Joanna-James.  Peculiar, noteworthy pickin’, Appalachian flavored vocals, and new fashioned, heartfelt lyrics create an adept arrangement of songs that are quickly gaining this duo traction in the Kentucky music scene.

For more information, visit www.redbarnradio.com

