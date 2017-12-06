Red Barn Radio Presents An Appalachian Christmas

to Google Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents An Appalachian Christmas - 2017-12-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents An Appalachian Christmas - 2017-12-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents An Appalachian Christmas - 2017-12-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - Red Barn Radio Presents An Appalachian Christmas - 2017-12-06 20:00:00

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Red Barn Radio Presents An Appalachian Christmas

Red Barn Radio records each show before a studio audience for later broadcast. Come help us cheer on the fine musicians who keep alive the Traditional Music of Kentucky!

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

An Appalachian Christmas is Red Barn Radio’s Annual program that features music and performers of the Region.

This year the program features The Sara Holroyd Singers, My Brothers Keeper, the Price Sisters, and Celebrating their 50th Anniversary, the McLain Family.

The program will be recoded for syndication, and will be streamed on Facebook live, and also on the Web. This production, as in previous years, the television version of the program will be aired on ABC36, and on KET

For more information, visit redbarnradio.com

Info
ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents An Appalachian Christmas - 2017-12-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents An Appalachian Christmas - 2017-12-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents An Appalachian Christmas - 2017-12-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - Red Barn Radio Presents An Appalachian Christmas - 2017-12-06 20:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

November 22, 2017

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

Saturday

November 25, 2017

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Tuesday

November 28, 2017

Submit Yours