Red Barn Radio Presents An Appalachian Christmas

Red Barn Radio records each show before a studio audience for later broadcast. Come help us cheer on the fine musicians who keep alive the Traditional Music of Kentucky!

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

An Appalachian Christmas is Red Barn Radio’s Annual program that features music and performers of the Region.

This year the program features The Sara Holroyd Singers, My Brothers Keeper, the Price Sisters, and Celebrating their 50th Anniversary, the McLain Family.

The program will be recoded for syndication, and will be streamed on Facebook live, and also on the Web. This production, as in previous years, the television version of the program will be aired on ABC36, and on KET

For more information, visit redbarnradio.com