Red Barn Radio Presents Compass Roses

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Red Barn Radio Presents Compass Roses

Red Barn Radio records each show before a studio audience for later broadcast. Come help us cheer on the fine musicians who keep alive the Traditional Music of Kentucky!

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

The Compass Roses are a Country/Americana duo; Melissa Johnathon and Jennifer Tackett and are for Georgetown, Kentucky. They combine southern twang and ethereal harmonies for a sound that is rich with soul.

For more information, visit www.redbarnradio.com

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
