Red Barn Radio Presents EKU Guitar Ensemble

Red Barn Radio records each show before a studio audience for later broadcast. Come help us cheer on the fine musicians who keep alive the Traditional Music of Kentucky!

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

The EKU Guitar Ensemble features undergraduate and graduate guitar majors and minors performing literature that spans from the Renaissance to the modern era. The members are pursuing degrees in either music performance, education, composition, or marketing. Their guitar education focuses on applied lessons, theory, history, literature, and pedagogy. The EKU Guitar Ensemble performs frequently to enthusiastic audiences at regional universities, secondary and elementary schools, civic groups, churches, and similar venues. The group can also divide into smaller assortments of quartets, trios, and duos, depending upon the demands of the engagement.

For more information, visit redbarnradio.com