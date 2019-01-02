Red Barn Radio Presents Eric Bolander Trio

The Eric Bolander returns to Red Barn Radio with new music and new information about Eric's upcoming re-release of The Wind.

Eric's flavor of Americana/folk music offers soulful vocal tone with thoughtful melodies that have staying power. Lyrically driven by life experiences, Eric's songs will give you a glimpse into his life and a realization that happiness can be perpetuated through pain.

This will be a trio performance.

Wednesdays at 8 pm

For more information call (859) 338-7648 or visit redbarnradio.com