Red Barn Radio Presents Eric Bolander Trio

to Google Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Eric Bolander Trio - 2019-01-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Eric Bolander Trio - 2019-01-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Eric Bolander Trio - 2019-01-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Eric Bolander Trio - 2019-01-02 20:00:00

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Red Barn Radio Presents Eric Bolander Trio

The Eric Bolander returns to Red Barn Radio with new music and new information about Eric's upcoming re-release of The Wind.

Eric's flavor of Americana/folk music offers soulful vocal tone with thoughtful melodies that have staying power. Lyrically driven by life experiences, Eric's songs will give you a glimpse into his life and a realization that happiness can be perpetuated through pain.

This will be a trio performance. 

Wednesdays at 8 pm

For more information call (859) 338-7648 or visit redbarnradio.com

Info
ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Eric Bolander Trio - 2019-01-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Eric Bolander Trio - 2019-01-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Eric Bolander Trio - 2019-01-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Eric Bolander Trio - 2019-01-02 20:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

December 29, 2018

Sunday

December 30, 2018

Monday

December 31, 2018

Tuesday

January 1, 2019

Wednesday

January 2, 2019

Thursday

January 3, 2019

Friday

January 4, 2019

Submit Yours