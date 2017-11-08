Red Barn Radio Presents Grayson Jenkins

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 Red Barn Radio Presents Grayson Jenkins

A native of the rolling hills and coal mining communities of rural western Kentucky, Grayson Jenkins is a singer-songwriter who now calls Lexington, KY his home. Grayson’s music reflects his influences from all genres, whether it's country, blues, rock, or bluegrass. His lyrics are inspired by the words of Mark Twain, who always said, “Write what you know.” In keeping with this motto, Grayson’s songs pay homage to the things most important to him—family, friends, and a life without regrets.

"Cityscapes & Countrysides", Grayson's second full-length LP, is the culmination of two years of transition and growth for a young man trying to figure things out. Grayson's original songs capture the heartbreak of losing loved ones, the trials and triumphs of each day, and aspirations of a better life.

Raised in Muhlenberg County, KY, Grayson developed an appreciation for all things genuine and real. Grayson and his band, the Resolutions, cut the majority of "Cityscapes & Countrysides" live in order to deliver the songs in their most natural form.

