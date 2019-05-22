Red Barn Radio Presents Hickory Robot

Hickory Robot is an acoustic quintet from Cincinnati, Ohio. Their sound is a compelling blend of traditional bluegrass instrumentation, mixed with jazz, Celtic, and rock elements that create a truly unique and engaging music. The band formed in 2008 and quickly gained a following for its "stellar songwriting" and "impeccable musicianship" (Citybeat Magazine). Their first album, Firefly, was released in 2010 to critical acclaim and Sawyer followed in 2012, garnering even greater accolades, extensive radio airplay, and an Album of the Year nomination from the Cincinnati Entertainment Awards.

Hickory Robot is comprised of Scott Carnder on mandolin and vocals, Lauren Schloemer on fiddle and vocals, Jim Pelz on guitar and vocals, and Aaron Jacobs on bass.

$8 at the at the Church St. door

For more information visit redbarnradio.com