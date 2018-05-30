Red Barn Radio Presents Joanna-James

Red Barn Radio records each show before a studio audience for later broadcast. Come help us cheer on the fine musicians who keep alive the Traditional Music of Kentucky!

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

With music that has been described as a blend of swing-grass and folkloric soul infused with a contemporary mountain feel, few are more adept in their journey through the Appalachia and Kentucky music landscape than Joanna-James. Peculiar, noteworthy pickin’, Appalachian flavored vocals, and new fashioned, heartfelt lyrics create an adept arrangement of songs that are quickly gaining this duo traction in the Kentucky music scene.

For more information, visit www.redbarnradio.com