Red Barn Radio Presents Josh Martin

Singer/songwriter Josh Martin is making his debut appearance on Lexington’s famed Red Barn Radio soundstage on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 8 p.m. The performance will be taped before a studio audience for later broadcast. A native of Floyd County, this will be Martin’s first trip back to Lexington to play a show since graduating from the University of Kentucky in 2011.

Martin will be performing songs from an upcoming album he recorded in Nashville with a sound that, as he describes, “hints at country music yet was made with a reckless rock n roll spirit and filled with bluegrass, folk, soul and funk overtones.” A majority of the 10 songs were inspired by stories and personal experiences growing up in a place, “that the rest of the world seems to have just run off and left in the dust,” he says. The first single, “Country Boy PhD,” will be released in late October.

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

With music that has been described as a blend of swing-grass and folkloric soul infused with a contemporary mountain feel, few are more adept in their journey through the Appalachia and Kentucky music landscape than Joanna-James. Peculiar, noteworthy pickin’, Appalachian flavored vocals, and new fashioned, heartfelt lyrics create an adept arrangement of songs that are quickly gaining this duo traction in the Kentucky music scene.

