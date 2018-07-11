Red Barn Radio Presents Lissy Taylor

Lissy Taylor is a young up-and-coming singer songwriter with a distinctive voice and a skill for writing emotionally charged lyrics that instantly grab your attention and leave you wanting more.

Born and raised in Stoke-on-Trent, England, in January 2015 Lissy moved across the Atlantic to live in Lexington, Kentucky, until June 2017. Living in the US provided inspiration for her songwriting, and also influenced her style. The result is captivating lyrics that transcend into a unique blend of Americana, Country, and Blues. ​

Lissy teamed up with Broken Crow Studios in Lexington, Kentucky, and released her debut album, "Reminds Me of You," in January 2017. It features Nashville musicians Mark Prentice (bass & keys) and Michael Severs (lead guitar). Lissy's first song, "Home," written following the move from her home town of Stoke-on-trent to the USA, is featured in the 2018 LexGiveBack charity commercial campaign.

Since arriving back in in England July 2017 Lissy has been featured on several radio stations, including BBC Radio Stoke and BBC Introducing. She was delighted to open the Main stage at LeeFest -The Neverland for Headliner Jake Bugg on August 11th 2017 and was invited to perform at The City of Stoke-on-Trent's Our Heroes Event. In January 2018 Lissy was nominated for and won the 6 Towns Radio award for Best Music Act.

Red Barn Radio records each show before a studio audience for later broadcast. Come help us cheer on the fine musicians who keep alive the Traditional Music of Kentucky!

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

For more information visit redbarnradio.com