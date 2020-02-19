Red Barn Radio Presents Quite Literally
ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Red Barn Radio Presents Quite Literally
Red Barn Radio records each show before a studio audience for later broadcast. Come help us cheer on the musicians who keep alive the Music of Kentucky!
161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Wednesdays at 7 PM - $10 at the Church Street door or click on the button at right to purchase tickets in advance.
For more information visit redbarnradio.com