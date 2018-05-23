Red Barn Radio Presents Restless Leg String Band

Red Barn Radio records each show before a studio audience for later broadcast. Come help us cheer on the fine musicians who keep alive the Traditional Music of Kentucky!

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

Incorporating traditional bluegrass numbers, high-energy originals, and a wide range of cover material, Restless Leg String Band has quickly gained a reputation at festivals and venues alike. They are virtuoso musicians, great writers with stunning performances. They are veteran road warriors moving at the speed of light to get the word out about their style of 'Progressive Bluegrass.'

For more information, visit www.redbarnradio.com