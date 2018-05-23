Red Barn Radio Presents Restless Leg String Band

to Google Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Restless Leg String Band - 2018-05-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Restless Leg String Band - 2018-05-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Restless Leg String Band - 2018-05-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Restless Leg String Band - 2018-05-23 20:00:00

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Red Barn Radio Presents Restless Leg String Band 

Red Barn Radio records each show before a studio audience for later broadcast. Come help us cheer on the fine musicians who keep alive the Traditional Music of Kentucky!

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

 Incorporating traditional bluegrass numbers, high-energy originals, and a wide range of cover material, Restless Leg String Band  has quickly gained a reputation at festivals and venues alike. They are virtuoso musicians, great writers with stunning performances. They are veteran road warriors moving at the speed of light to get the word out about their style of 'Progressive Bluegrass.'

For more information, visit www.redbarnradio.com

Info
ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Restless Leg String Band - 2018-05-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Restless Leg String Band - 2018-05-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Restless Leg String Band - 2018-05-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Red Barn Radio Presents Restless Leg String Band - 2018-05-23 20:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

May 25, 2018

Saturday

May 26, 2018

Sunday

May 27, 2018

Monday

May 28, 2018

Tuesday

May 29, 2018

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Thursday

May 31, 2018

Submit Yours