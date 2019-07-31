Red Barn Radio Presents Strong Water

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Red Barn Radio Presents Strong Water

 Originally formed as a duo in Harrisonburg, Virginia,   STRONG WATER  swelled to a six piece before dropping off to its original founder, Brennan, as band mates graduated and moved away from the “Friendly City.” What could have easily died a nostalgic college memory was reborn with the addition of classically trained fiddle player JJ Hostetter, drummer Evan Hunsberger, and banjo player Tim Cannon.   Watch a clip.

Wednesday, July 31 | 8PM

$8 at the at the Church St. door

For more information visit redbarnradio.com

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
