Red Barn Radio Presents Strong Water
ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Red Barn Radio Presents Strong Water
Originally formed as a duo in Harrisonburg, Virginia, STRONG WATER swelled to a six piece before dropping off to its original founder, Brennan, as band mates graduated and moved away from the “Friendly City.” What could have easily died a nostalgic college memory was reborn with the addition of classically trained fiddle player JJ Hostetter, drummer Evan Hunsberger, and banjo player Tim Cannon. Watch a clip.
Wednesday, July 31 | 8PM
$8 at the at the Church St. door
For more information visit redbarnradio.com