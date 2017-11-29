Red Barn Radio Presents Tough Old Bird

Red Barn Radio records each show before a studio audience for later broadcast. Come help us cheer on the fine musicians who keep alive the Traditional Music of Kentucky!

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

Full and rich...the homespun folk of Tough Old Bird has a dark quality to it, while ultimately serving as a testament to the Corrigan brothers’ synthesis of their surroundings. With these songs, they’ve captured the essence of familiar backroads meandering

