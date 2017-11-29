Red Barn Radio Presents Tough Old Bird

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 Red Barn Radio Presents Tough Old Bird

Red Barn Radio records each show before a studio audience for later broadcast. Come help us cheer on the fine musicians who keep alive the Traditional Music of Kentucky!

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

 Full and rich...the homespun folk of Tough Old Bird has a dark quality to it, while ultimately serving as a testament to the Corrigan brothers’ synthesis of their surroundings. With these songs, they’ve captured the essence of familiar backroads meandering

For more information, visit www.redbarnradio.com

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
