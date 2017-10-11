Red Barn Radio Presents Tyler Thompson

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Red Barn Radio records each show before a studio audience for later broadcast. Come help us cheer on the fine musicians who keep alive the Traditional Music of Kentucky!

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

Morning Without You is a music project created by singer/songwriter Tyler Devall Thompson, Bassist/composer Jacob Bonta and Percussionist/composer Brehnan Miller. Lead by Thompson, this progressive folk rock trio does not believe in limitation. Their atypical creativity is evident in their usage of odd meters, polyrhythm, and in their song structure, while their feet remain firmly rooted in folk and country music. Lyrical content spanning everything from love, sex, and dependence, to fear, religion, and rejection, their words often stand alone as poetry. Their objective is to connect with you, and hopefully, to inspire the masses. 

For more information, visit www.redbarnradio.com

