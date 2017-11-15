Red Barn Radio Presents William Matheny

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Red Barn Radio records each show before a studio audience for later broadcast. Come help us cheer on the fine musicians who keep alive the Traditional Music of Kentucky!

Wednesdays at 8 pm

$8 at the at the Church St. door

The best storytellers often aren’t the ones who have had the wildest experiences; they’re the ones who have experienced things we all have, and can articulate them in a way we haven’t yet figured out ourselves. They give us a new vocabulary for talking about ourselves and our world. That’s the gift William Matheny presents to us.

For more information, visit www.redbarnradio.com

