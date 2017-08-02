Red Barn Radio's Weekly Live Radio Show Taping

Red Barn Radio works to perform, promote and preserve the music of Kentucky and surrounding areas in weekly radio show performance tapings. Set in the intimate atmosphere of the ArtsPlace Performance Hall, RBR invites the family for an evening of performance and conversation with the area's most talented performers.

We invite you to join us every Wednesday night for a new, emerging talent or to welcome back old friends.

Al, Alice & Ruth

This trio has a musical history that is enviable. Alice and Ruth are sisters, growing up in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, performing nationally and internationally with their family, The McLain Family Band. The McLain Family band was honored with the Distinguished Achievement Award, presented by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2014, for years of excellence in performance including hundreds of performances with symphony orchestras, and representing the United States internationally in 11 international tours including 62 countries, and expanding and enriching the reach of Bluegrass Music, in places such as Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center. Al grew up in New Mexico, from a long line of family musicians, performing in the west, before heading east to join the Bluegrass Alliance, and then (after marrying Alice) joining the McLain Family Band. Since “retiring” from full-time performance, Al teaches bluegrass and old-time instrument lessons and leads The Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble and the Berea College Country Dancer Band at Berea College in Berea, Ky.; Ruth teaches traditional music history and lessons, as well as leads a Bluegrass Ensemble and a Traditional Music Ensemble at Morehead State University in Morehead, Ky.; and Alice teaches first grade, and utilizes the power of music in working with very young children.

For more information, visit www.redbarnradio.com