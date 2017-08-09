Red Barn Radio's Weekly Live Radio Show Taping

Red Barn Radio works to perform, promote and preserve the music of Kentucky and surrounding areas in weekly radio show performance tapings. Set in the intimate atmosphere of the ArtsPlace Performance Hall, RBR invites the family for an evening of performance and conversation with the area's most talented performers.

We invite you to join us every Wednesday night for a new, emerging talent or to welcome back old friends.

Michael Moeller

A songwriter looks through a different lens when he looks at the world around him. At any second a flicker of light, a statement in a passing conversation, or the deafening intensity of silence can become the catalyst for the chance to write the next song. The race to put on paper the fleeting thought. One that won't take long before it vanishes.

That craft has been in the life of Michael Moeller ever since he picked up an instrument and knew he had something to say. Referred to as an "Old Soul", Michael writes the songs he sees around him, writes the songs he feels, and writes the songs he experiences. Life, Loss, Love, Joy, Faith.

For more information, visit www.redbarnradio.com