Red Barn Radio's Weekly Live Radio Show Taping

ArtsPlace Performance Hall 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Red Barn Radio's Weekly Live Radio Show Taping

Red Barn Radio works to perform, promote and preserve the music of Kentucky and surrounding areas in weekly radio show performance tapings. Set in the intimate atmosphere of the ArtsPlace Performance Hall, RBR invites the family for an evening of performance and conversation with the area's most talented performers.

We invite you to join us every Wednesday night for a new, emerging talent or to welcome back old friends.

Cora Lee & the Townies

"Coralee and the Townies are a Lexington, Kentucky based band of a genre they’ve self-defined as Honky Tonk Soul, and it’s a fitting description, as the sextet whoops and weeps with traditional authenticity and contemporary energy, with Coralee’s husky vocals front and center and the Townies providing a righteous, raucous rootenanny soundtrack around her." ~Brian Baker (CityBeat)

For more information, visit www.redbarnradio.com

ArtsPlace Performance Hall 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
