Red Barn Radio's Weekly Live Radio Show Taping

Red Barn Radio works to perform, promote and preserve the music of Kentucky and surrounding areas in weekly radio show performance tapings. Set in the intimate atmosphere of the ArtsPlace Performance Hall, RBR invites the family for an evening of performance and conversation with the area's most talented performers.

We invite you to join us every Wednesday night for a new, emerging talent or to welcome back old friends.

Charles Wesley Godwin

Charles Wesley Godwin’s sound is shaped by the time weathered hills and hollers of his home. Charles is a singer/songwriter born and raised in West Virginia. Nowadays, if you want to find him, you’d look in any dive bar, café, or live music venue in Appalachia. However, you’d be surprised to learn that Charles Wesley didn’t even pick up a guitar until 2011, when he was 19 years of age. You’d also be surprised to know he didn’t grow up singing either. He did, however, grow up fishing in Upshur County Streams, hunting on the Allegheny ridges, tagging along with his grandfather on the farm, and listening to old-timers talk about life in his grandparents’ general store. Charles Wesley’s father was a coal miner until his birth, and his mother was a schoolteacher. Little did he know, this background would come to play a major role in the songs and stories that captivate rooms full of listeners today.

