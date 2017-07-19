Red Barn Radio's Weekly Live Radio Show Taping

Red Barn Radio works to perform, promote and preserve the music of Kentucky and surrounding areas in weekly radio show performance tapings. Set in the intimate atmosphere of the ArtsPlace Performance Hall, RBR invites the family for an evening of performance and conversation with the area's most talented performers.

We invite you to join us every Wednesday night for a new, emerging talent or to welcome back old friends.

July 5th - Ray Adams

July 12th - Kevin Dalton

July 19th - LaMay & Reese

July 28th - Cherry River

For more information, visit www.redbarnradio.com