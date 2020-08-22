Red Hot Chilli Pipers at RiverPark Center

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Red Hot Chilli Pipers at RiverPark Center

Bagpipes with attitude.  Drums with a Scottish accent. A blazing rock band and show so hot, it carries its own health warning!

It’s Bagpipes. It’s Rock. It’s Bagrock. AC/DC meets the poet Robert Burns. Where rock anthems sit comfortably alongside the great tunes from the glens and the mountains of Scotland.

 It’s The Red Hot Chilli PIPERS – (NOT the Peppers!) — a 9-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards, and drummers

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
