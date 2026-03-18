Red Rave at The Apiary
to
The Apiary 218 Jefferson Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Apiary.com
Apiary
Red Rave at The Apiary
RED RAVE is a celebration where the night moves in shades of crimson and the energy never dips. Inspired by the electric pulse of Bangkok after dark, this is a dance experience that blurs ritual and rave.
Hypnotic lighting. Bold projections. Elevated cocktails. Late-night bites. A room transformed for movement and fire. The music is global, high-energy, and built to keep you on your feet.
Dress in red. Own the room.
One city. One color. One unforgettable night.
OMAGE Dance Parties are designed for guests who want nightlife with intention. Expect curated music, artistic talent, a full cash bar throughout the evening, and complimentary small bites circulating as the night unfolds."
At Apiary - 7:30pm, March 21, 2026
For more information visit exploretock.com/omage/experience/596339/red-rave-one-night-in-bangkok-2026?date=2026-03-21&size=2&time=19%3A30