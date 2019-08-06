Red, White & Tuna at Pioneer Playhouse

Red, White & Tuna

by Ed Howard, Joe Sears, and Jaston Williams

Come along to Tuna, Texas, third smallest town in the Lone Star state, for a satirical (and sidesplitting) romp through the hearts and minds of the kooky Tuna townsfolk as they prepare for a great big high school reunion. And don’t worry if you haven’t seen Greater Tuna or Tuna Does Vegas. You’re still gonna laugh till you cry! Rated PG.

Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.

Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday

Dinner & Show – 7:30pm

Show Only – 8:30pm (EDT)

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.