Red, White & Wow! 4th Fest at the Owensboro Convention Center

Spark the fun! The Owensboro Convention Center is once again the place to be for Independence Day as 4th Fest, presented by Kentucky Legend, returns on Friday, July 4 for an evening of family fun and fireworks!

Kids will love the wide range of indoor activities on the first floor in the exhibit halls – perfect for all ages. From the Rock Wall and Spider Climb and Axe Throwing to Bucky’s Pirate Ship and the Extreme Chaos Obstacle Course, there’s something for small children to teens. Please note: some inflatables require signed waivers.

Free fun for all! From 6PM to 9PM, the exhibit hall activities are free and open to the public – no ticket needed to join the family fun inside!

The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15PM. Come hungry as classic favorites like hamburgers, hot dogs, jumbo Bavarian pretzels, cotton candy, Dippin’ Dots, and more will be available for purchase too!

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com