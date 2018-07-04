Red, White and Wow! 4th Fest

The fun gets underway at 4:00 PM with free activities and games for kids located inside the exhibit halls on the first floor of the Owensboro Convention Center. A returning favorite from last year will be the Mobile Laser Tag. New this year for younger children will be the Bouncer Maze, and for the older kids, the Extreme Chaos Obstacle Course and Extreme Dance Party. Please note waivers will need to be signed to participate in some of the activities.

Concessions will also be available on site, so attendees will have the opportunity to purchase delicious food and drinks such as hamburgers, pulled pork BBQ, pizza, cotton candy, and other favorites.

For guests wanting one of the best seats in town to view the City of Owensboro’s All American 4th of July

fireworks display, tickets start at $9! Exhibit Hall Terrace seating is $9 per person or $80 for a reserved table of 8. Seating on the Kentucky Legend Pier is $12 per person or $130 for a reserved table of 10. All-American seating is available for $35 per person and includes seating in the third floor ballroom and a buffet meal.

Please note guests do not have to purchase a seating ticket to enjoy all of the free activities in the exhibit halls.

For more information call 270-687-8800 or visit OwensboroCenter.com