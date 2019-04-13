Redbud Ride in London

Downtown London 501 S Main St, London, Kentucky 40741

Redbud Ride in London

The Redbud Ride is an annual bicycle ride that starts in beautiful downtown London, KY and stretches throughout the surrounding areas. The route for the Redbud Ride passes some of the most beautiful scenery in Kentucky, filled with blooming redbud trees! This ride is a must- do for cycling enthusiasts, professionals and amateurs alike.

For more information visit redbudride.com

Downtown London 501 S Main St, London, Kentucky 40741
