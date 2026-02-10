Reelfoot Lake and the Great Earthquakes that Created it at McCracken County Public Library

Reelfoot Lake and the Great Earthquakes that Created itat McCracken County Public Library

led by David Coffey, Ph. D, Professor of History, University of Tennessee at MartinThursday June 18, 2026Doors open 5:00 PM Presentation 5:30- 6:30 PM

Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee is a natural wonder that from its beginnings—the result of a historic seismic event in 1811 and 1812—has captivated visitors and sparked the imagination of generations.

