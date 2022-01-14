× Expand Planet of the Tapes Touring comic Reena Calm records her first album at Planet of the Tapes

Reena Calm Album Recording at Planet of the Tapes

Reena Calm is an East Coast Jew turned Chicago favorite, became one of the most respected and requested comedians in the Midwest, and is now a nationally touring headliner. Pulling from a lifetime of questionable choices, Reena’s material is autobiographical, silly, and charmingly inappropriate.

Living out of a tricked-out Prius, this pun-slinger travels the country on her signature #Calmedy tours. She's on a mission to make people laugh in all 50 States (just a few left to go).

She's opened for legends like Arsenio Hall, Laurie Kilmartin, and Eddie Pepitone, to name a few. Reena has been a frequent guest on WGN Radio, was on the Doug Loves Movies podcast, and was named Comic of The Week on The Jackie & Laurie Show.

Check out her book “Once A Pun A Time…Legend of a Sighs Queen” on Amazon. Reena’s been called "everything comedy should be" by a guy in Wisconsin, “also terrific” by the Chicago Tribune, and “NOT a disappointment” by her mother. She hopes to do a show in your town soon, and would love to sleep in your finest parking lot.

*PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY*

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

For more information call (502) 742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/12374/t/tickets