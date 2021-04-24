Reflect, Reframe, Remake & Remodel: 40 Years of Recrafting KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Reflect, Reframe, Remake & Remodel: 40 Years of Recrafting KMAC

Displaying the work of forty artists, this exhibition charts KMAC’s forty-year growth from 1981 when it was first christened the Kentucky Art and Craft Foundation, to its present designation as an art museum that explores how craft activity and other forms of cultural expression inform contemporary artistic production. 

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Reflect, Reframe, Remake & Remodel: 40 Years of Recrafting KMAC - 2021-04-24 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Reflect, Reframe, Remake & Remodel: 40 Years of Recrafting KMAC - 2021-04-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Reflect, Reframe, Remake & Remodel: 40 Years of Recrafting KMAC - 2021-04-24 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Reflect, Reframe, Remake & Remodel: 40 Years of Recrafting KMAC - 2021-04-24 10:00:00 ical