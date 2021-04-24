Reflect, Reframe, Remake & Remodel: 40 Years of Recrafting KMAC

Displaying the work of forty artists, this exhibition charts KMAC’s forty-year growth from 1981 when it was first christened the Kentucky Art and Craft Foundation, to its present designation as an art museum that explores how craft activity and other forms of cultural expression inform contemporary artistic production.

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org