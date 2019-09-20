Regenerative Farming Tour at Elmwood Stock Farm

We believe that a big part of our responsibility here at Elmwood Stock Farm is to educate our community as to why we do what we do. That is why, each year, we prioritize opening our gates to the community and giving tours of our entire operation.

Our tours have always been designed to educate adults and children alike about how food gets from the farm to your plate. This year, our Regenerative Farming Tour Series is specifically centered around the biological principles behind organic farming, a practice to which we have intentionally committed ourselves for six generations. This commitment holds us to a higher standard than the average farm today, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Each tour will last two hours and will focus on a specific part of organic farming. Various topics might include greenhouse production systems, pastured poultry, grass-fed rotational grazing (cows, pigs, sheep), vegetable-growing, soil-building, ecologically sustainable agriculture, and beneficial insects, to name a few. Come ready for an outdoor adventure. Together, we will traipse through the fields, gaze up into the sprawling old oak trees, inspect the soil, and discover the many sights and sounds (and smells!) of Mother Nature at work.

Tickets for Elmwood Stock Farm CSA members and children under the age of 12 are complementary; please contact the farm directly for your tickets.

Pre-registration is required.

For more information call (859) 621-0755 or visit elmwoodstockfarm.com/farmtours/