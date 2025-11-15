Reindeer Ornament Workshop at Makerspace WKY

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Reindeer Workshop Infographic

🧶✨Reindeer Ornament Workshop ✨🧶

Handmade Holiday Magic!

🗓 Date: Saturday, November 15

🕒 Time: 10am - noon

📍 Location: Makerspace Wky. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

Get into the holiday spirit and learn how to weave your own reindeer ornaments — the perfect handmade touch for your tree, gifts, or home décor!

🎁 What’s Included:

✔️ Step-by-step instruction

✔️ All supplies provided

✔️ Tips for adding your own creative flair

✔️ A set of 2 adorable reindeer ornaments to take home.

🧵 No experience needed! This beginner-friendly class is great for all ages and makes a fun, festive outing with friends or family.

🎟 Register early — limited seats available

Make memories, make art, and make your holidays handmade! 🎄

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com