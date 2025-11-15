Reindeer Ornament Workshop at Makerspace WKY
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Reindeer Workshop Infographic
🧶✨Reindeer Ornament Workshop ✨🧶
Handmade Holiday Magic!
🗓 Date: Saturday, November 15
🕒 Time: 10am - noon
📍 Location: Makerspace Wky. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
Get into the holiday spirit and learn how to weave your own reindeer ornaments — the perfect handmade touch for your tree, gifts, or home décor!
🎁 What’s Included:
✔️ Step-by-step instruction
✔️ All supplies provided
✔️ Tips for adding your own creative flair
✔️ A set of 2 adorable reindeer ornaments to take home.
🧵 No experience needed! This beginner-friendly class is great for all ages and makes a fun, festive outing with friends or family.
🎟 Register early — limited seats available
Make memories, make art, and make your holidays handmade! 🎄
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com