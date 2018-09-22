Reinventing Women: A Short Look at the New Biography at the Carnegie

Finally it’s happening: women are writing the stories of women’s lives. We claim the authority, we have the research skills, and above all the imagination, particularly important because the official record of women’s lives is often so skimpy. We will discuss these issues, read brief extract from current biographies, and write an introduction to the life of a woman who fascinates us—relative, friend, or stranger.

Fee: $35

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org