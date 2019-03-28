Rejoice: Roots of Shaker Musical Expression at South Union Shaker Village

MARCH 28, 2019

Two events in one day, presented by Winterbirds, a progressive folk band combining traditional Appalachian sounds with Bluegrass, Newgrass and contemporary influences.

Rejoice: Roots of Shaker Musical Expression

2pm–3pm in the Centre House Meeting Room

WORKSHOP: Participants will explore the Shakers’ unique musical heritage and learn how the Society’s culture and theology influenced their musical expression. The workshop will also feature live performances by Nick Rich and Winterbirds of 19th century Shaker hymns, including original compositions by African American Shaker, Sister Eunice Freehart, a formerly enslaved woman living at South Union prior to the Civil War.

Winterbirds

6pm–7:30pm at the South Union Hotel

Join us in the intimate setting of the South Union Hotel for an evening of Shaker music performed by Nick Rich and Winterbirds

Reservations suggested as space is limited: Admission is free.

For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com