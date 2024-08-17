Remembering Woodstock 2024 at Schoolyard Winery
to
Schoolyard Winery 14923 WALTON-VERONA ROAD, Verona, Kentucky 41092
Jenny
Remembering Woodstock
Remembering Woodstock 2024 at Schoolyard Winery
August 17, 2024 / 3:00pm until 10:00 pm
Haul out and Dust off all your best hippie attire! Come join us for the 8th annual Remembering Woodstock Celebration!
Enjoy Peace-Love-and Music fun with 3 live bands, food trucks, and all the uplifting, rockin' music vibes of the era!
Live music all night by
Lyn & Merry
Meridian
Roger Franxman & Friends
Good food with JoAnna's Colby Fries, Sweet Crunch Kettle Corn, and more!
Remembering Woodstock will be held at the beautiful Schoolyard Winery directly across from the Verona Post office
14923 WALTON-VERONA ROAD
VERONA, KENTUCKY 41092
Event link: https://facebook.com/events/s/woodstock-2024/1159526395342448/