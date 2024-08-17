× Expand Jenny Remembering Woodstock

Remembering Woodstock 2024 at Schoolyard Winery

August 17, 2024 / 3:00pm until 10:00 pm

Haul out and Dust off all your best hippie attire! Come join us for the 8th annual Remembering Woodstock Celebration!

Enjoy Peace-Love-and Music fun with 3 live bands, food trucks, and all the uplifting, rockin' music vibes of the era!

Live music all night by

Lyn & Merry

Meridian

Roger Franxman & Friends

Good food with JoAnna's Colby Fries, Sweet Crunch Kettle Corn, and more!

Remembering Woodstock will be held at the beautiful Schoolyard Winery directly across from the Verona Post office

14923 WALTON-VERONA ROAD

VERONA, KENTUCKY 41092

Event link: https://facebook.com/events/s/woodstock-2024/1159526395342448/