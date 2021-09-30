Rent - 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour at the Carson Center

This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical – it’s a cultural touchstone. You can’t miss it this time around – the 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org