The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Rent - 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour at the Carson Center

 This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical – it’s a cultural touchstone. You can’t miss it this time around – the 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
