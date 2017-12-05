Repeal Day Bourbon Dinner Party at the CastlePost
Bourbon - it’s not just medicinal anymore! Come out of the speakeasy and into some luxury for a night of fine drinking and fine dining at The Kentucky Castle. The evening will begin with a bourbon & champagne toast to the 72nd Congress of the United States for their valiant bi-partisan effort to pass the 21st Amendment to the Constitution. Next, we will enjoy a guided tasting led by our Bourbon Steward-in-Residence Tim Knittel with bourbons reflecting styles from before, during and post Prohibition. Our selection will include:
● Tanner’s Curse by Boone County Distilling Co.
● Devil John DarkShine by Barrel House Distilling Co.
● James E. Pepper 1776
● Old Forester 1920 by Brown-Forman
● Old Heaven Hill
● I. W. Harper by Diageo
Tasting followed by a unique gourmet bourbon pairing dinner by The Kentucky Castle’s own Chef Walls. Tickets are $75 and include the bourbon tasting and gourmet dinner. Additional cash bar available.
For more information visit thekentuckycastle.com