Repeal Day Bourbon Dinner Party at the CastlePost

Bourbon - it’s not just medicinal anymore! Come out of the speakeasy and into some luxury for a night of fine drinking and fine dining at The Kentucky Castle. The evening will begin with a bourbon & champagne toast to the 72nd Congress of the United States for their valiant bi-partisan effort to pass the 21st Amendment to the Constitution. Next, we will enjoy a guided tasting led by our Bourbon Steward-in-Residence Tim Knittel with bourbons reflecting styles from before, during and post Prohibition. Our selection will include:

● Tanner’s Curse by Boone County Distilling Co.

● Devil John DarkShine by Barrel House Distilling Co.

● James E. Pepper 1776

● Old Forester 1920 by Brown-Forman

● Old Heaven Hill

● I. W. Harper by Diageo

Tasting followed by a unique gourmet bourbon pairing dinner by The Kentucky Castle’s own Chef Walls. Tickets are $75 and include the bourbon tasting and gourmet dinner. Additional cash bar available.

For more information visit thekentuckycastle.com