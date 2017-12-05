Repeal Day Bourbon Dinner Party at the CastlePost

to Google Calendar - Repeal Day Bourbon Dinner Party at the CastlePost - 2017-12-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Repeal Day Bourbon Dinner Party at the CastlePost - 2017-12-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Repeal Day Bourbon Dinner Party at the CastlePost - 2017-12-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Repeal Day Bourbon Dinner Party at the CastlePost - 2017-12-05 18:00:00

The Castle Post 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Repeal Day Bourbon Dinner Party at the CastlePost

Bourbon - it’s not just medicinal anymore! Come out of the speakeasy and into some luxury for a night of fine drinking and fine dining at The Kentucky Castle. The evening will begin with a bourbon & champagne toast to the 72nd Congress of the United States for their valiant bi-partisan effort to pass the 21st Amendment to the Constitution. Next, we will enjoy a guided tasting led by our Bourbon Steward-in-Residence Tim Knittel with bourbons reflecting styles from before, during and post Prohibition. Our selection will include:

● Tanner’s Curse by Boone County Distilling Co.

● Devil John DarkShine by Barrel House Distilling Co.

● James E. Pepper 1776

● Old Forester 1920 by Brown-Forman

● Old Heaven Hill

● I. W. Harper by Diageo

Tasting followed by a unique gourmet bourbon pairing dinner by The Kentucky Castle’s own Chef Walls. Tickets are $75 and include the bourbon tasting and gourmet dinner. Additional cash bar available.

For more information visit thekentuckycastle.com

Info
The Castle Post 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Repeal Day Bourbon Dinner Party at the CastlePost - 2017-12-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Repeal Day Bourbon Dinner Party at the CastlePost - 2017-12-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Repeal Day Bourbon Dinner Party at the CastlePost - 2017-12-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Repeal Day Bourbon Dinner Party at the CastlePost - 2017-12-05 18:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 7, 2017

Wednesday

November 8, 2017

Thursday

November 9, 2017

Friday

November 10, 2017

Saturday

November 11, 2017

Sunday

November 12, 2017

Monday

November 13, 2017

Submit Yours