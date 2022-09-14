Replace Your Invasives – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
$25 - $35 per person
No one wants invasive plants in their garden, but what do you do if they’re already there? Join Yew Dell Botanical Gardens horticultural apprentice, Christine Powers, for this discussion of all things invasive including: what are the worst offenders out there, strategies for removal, and most importantly, what plants work best for replacement.
https://www.yewdellgardens.org/event/replace- your-invasives-in-person-workshop/#tribe-tickets