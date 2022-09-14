× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Replace Your Invasives – In-Person Workshop

Replace Your Invasives – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell

$25 - $35 per person

No one wants invasive plants in their garden, but what do you do if they’re already there? Join Yew Dell Botanical Gardens horticultural apprentice, Christine Powers, for this discussion of all things invasive including: what are the worst offenders out there, strategies for removal, and most importantly, what plants work best for replacement.

