Requiem for a Friend Alice @ Wonderland at The Spotlight Playhouse in Berea

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

So many tales of Death oversimplify what truly lies at the end of life's journey. Simply what is left is a chance, a simple choice. To play the game and win, and gamble with your life. Or walk gently into that good night where a helping hand will guide you home. But what might happen when that intricate dance with Death is thrown out of balance by a simple human act of kindness? Who might have the power to teach Death how to live by beating him at his own game?

Author: Katherine Davis and Luke Madden

Director: Katherine Davis

859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

