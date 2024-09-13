Requiem for a Friend Alice @ Wonderland at The Spotlight Playhouse in Berea

So many tales of Death oversimplify what truly lies at the end of life's journey. Simply what is left is a chance, a simple choice. To play the game and win, and gamble with your life. Or walk gently into that good night where a helping hand will guide you home. But what might happen when that intricate dance with Death is thrown out of balance by a simple human act of kindness? Who might have the power to teach Death how to live by beating him at his own game?

Author: Katherine Davis and Luke Madden

Director: Katherine Davis

